The Gozo College Rabat Primary School is participating in the 10th edition of X’hemM?, a mathematics and science education popularisation initiative launched by the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes.

For the past weeks, Year 6 students have been preparing themselves for the project which is being coordinated by science teacher Joseph Gatt, together with Year 6 teachers Ms Francelle and Ms Marilyn assisted by head of school Lelio Spiteri.

As part of the preparatory work, a filming session has been carried out at Green’s Supermarket in Victoria. The final product will be screened during the third week of March to coincide with the International Day of Mathematics on March 14.