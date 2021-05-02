Six hundred students and 50 educators from five state and two Church primary schools in Gozo this year successfully took part in a Globe EDIC STEAM Challenge, focused on plant growth. The challenge was launched last November by the Globe Program Malta and Europe Direct Information Centre (EDIC) of Victoria.

The challenge is one of the several initiatives organised on a regular basis through the Globe Program, aimed at promoting interest in science, techno­logy, engineering and mathematics (STEM) not only among school-age children, especially girls, but also among adults through citizen science initiatives. By engaging individuals in a better understanding of the earth system and global environmental phenomena, the programme is proving to be an effective tool for education for sustainable development.

As part of the challenge, the seven schools that took part in the Grow 10 Trees Project were provided with seeds of seven indigenous plants, shrubs and trees – carob, almond, Aleppo pine, Judas, stinking bean trefoil, caper bush and great sage, together with compost, soil, activity sheets and data sheets to record plant growth.

Learning about the life cycle of a plant.

The project activities included hands-on and minds-on science investigations, during which the students planted the seeds; observed environmental conditions promoting seed germination; measured and recorded plant growth; and interpreted the data collected. The restrictions posed by the pandemic did not stop the students from carrying out data collection and scientific investigations.

On January 15, Arbor Day, Adrian Gatt, founder of the Grow 10 Trees Project, explained to the participants how to grow and nurture the local trees, emphasising how and when to collect and sow seeds, and watering frequency for a successful growth rate. A live online question-and- answer session was also held during which the botanist Stephen Mifsud of Eco-Gozo, Ministry for Gozo, provided insight about the characteristics of trees, the types of trees according to their origin and the importance of safeguarding the local indigenous trees.

Three of the schools, including a primary school, also submitted their research reports to the Globe International Virtual Science Symposium and received international recognition by a jury of international scientists.

On April 22, Earth Day, Globe Malta and EDIC Gozo held an online event to celebrate the achievements of the seven schools participating in the Globe EDIC Steam Challenge. The event was attended by Gozo College principal Denise Mifsud; Bara Semerakova from the Globe Europe and Eurasian Region Coordination Office; Ryan Janda from the US Embassy; and Elena Grech, head of the European Commission Representation in Malta. The guests were impressed by the dedication, commitment and enthusiasm shown by the students and teachers. They congratulated and thanked them for instilling hope for a better and greener tomorrow.

A tree was given to each participating school for successfully completing the challenge, to be planted in the schools’ respective gardens to commemorate Earth Day 2021.

Ramona Mercieca is a Globe deputy coordinator.