Gozitan students are calling for lectures to be held via teleconferencing from the Gozo University campus.

The Gozo University Group said in a statement that although this suggestion had been made to the university multiple times, the proposal had always been shot down.

But COVID-19 had shown that it was not only possible for lectures to be held online, but also convenient for both lecturers and students.

The students said that when they discussed the issue with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri he was very supportive and informed them he was ready to help out in any way. All that was needed was the University’s backing.

The Gozitan students said they were not asking that lectures should only be held via online conferencing, as the experience of being on campus, meeting new people and having live lectures was a great one.

However, the option for students to be able to attend the lectures through a teleconferencing service should be available.

It was absurd that Gozitan students arrived home at 10-11pm, depending on traffic, on Fridays and barely enjoy 36 hours with their families before heading back to Malta for another week.

Teleconferencing would also benefit part-time Gozitan students who worked in Gozo and who were reading for their master’s. It was very challenging for these students to have to commute to Malta right after work to arrive on time for their lectures and then head home again late in the evening. Given the online option, they would have an easier time working while also studying.

Some students also lacked the means to rent in Malta and were forced to commute daily to attend lectures. They deserved to have the option to follow lectures via teleconferencing.

With such an online option students who were sick could also follow lectures.

The students said that although this idea is not optimal for every course and there should be some type of flexibility, a small start would be a great step forward.