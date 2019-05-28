Gozitan surgeon Anthony Pio Dimech was awarded the prestigious Lister Medal by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. Mr Dimech, of Żebbuġ (Gozo), got his medical degree from the University of Malta in 2014 and following two years of foundation training he went on to train in surgery at Mater Dei Hospital.

In 2016, he enrolled in the Masters in Surgical Sciences course with the University of Edinburgh in partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

This course attracts many doctors and surgeons from around the globe, including Australia, Africa, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and the UK.

After two years of intensive online topic-based discussions and regular assessments by international examiners, he embarked on a year-long research project as part of his dissertation under the supervision of Kevin Cassar, vascular surgeon and professor of surgery at Mater Dei Hospital. Mr Dimech placed first, out of 72 students, achieving the prestigious Lister Medal awarded by the Royal College.

Mr Dimech, who is married to Bianca and expecting their first child, is president of St Mary Philharmonic Society of Żebbuġ (Gozo).