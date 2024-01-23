Mary Gauci of Għajnsielem celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17. To mark the occasion, Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada celebrated mass at Mary’s residence.

In his homily, Canon Bajada said King David’s courage in his fight against Goliath was in the name of God and He gave him victory. Likewise, God was with Mary along all these years, and on this special occasion she would thank God for his loving kindness was everlasting, Canon Bajada said.

He added that this year, Għajnsielem parish is also marking the 100th anniversary since the parish church was founded. He concluded his homily by wishing Mary more health in the coming years.

The celebration was attended by Mary’s close relatives, her many friends and neighbours, among whom was Charles Spiteri who read the lessons.

Mary was born in Wales, Cardiff, to Margaret and Joseph. When Mary was five years old, she visited Gozo for a holiday, where she stayed with her aunts and uncles in Għajnsielem. It was meant to was be a short holiday but Mary ended up staying in Gozo forever.

Since Mary left her family in Wales at a very tender age, her sisters and brothers only met their sister later in life.

At the insistence of her sister Gloria, Mary’s brother, Michael, visited Gozo and persuaded Mary to visit Wales to be reunited with her mother and brothers and sisters after 58 years.

Mary stayed in Wales for a month, then flew back to Gozo. But since then, Gloria and her husband John and their daughter, Donna, come to visit Mary every year.