Gozo has the highest rate of university graduates in Malta, with Gozitan women almost twice as likely to graduate at undergraduate level as their Maltese counterparts according to new data published on Monday by NSO.

NSO’s regional statistics show that Gozitan women graduate at MQF level 6, the equivalent of a Bachelor’s degree, at a rate of 13 per 1,000 people.

This is almost double the rate of Maltese women, who graduate at a rate of almost 7 per 1,000 people.

Gozitan women are also more likely to graduate at MQF level 7, the equivalent of a Master’s degree or postgraduate diploma. However, men still have the upper hand at doctoral level.

In total, just over 23,000 students attended tertiary education courses in 2021, an increase of almost 4% over the previous academic year. 56% of these students were female.

Likewise, 5,073 students graduated with a Bachelor's degree, at postgraduate or doctoral level in 2021, a hefty 22% increase over the 4,145 registered the previous year. Just over 500 of these were Gozitans.

Female graduates outnumbered males by over 1,000, continuing a long-term trend of more women graduating than men.

One in three Gozitans works with the government

The study finds that despite their higher level of educational attainment, Gozitans are more likely to take up public sector jobs, with 35% of all full-time workers in Gozo holding a government job.

This is significantly higher than the 20% of Maltese full-time workers in the public sector.

However, Gozitans’ full-time employment in the private sector appears to be growing at a faster rate than that in the public sector, possibly a sign that newer graduates are looking to buck the trend.

Gozitans earn less, gender pay gap decreasing

Gozitans also tend to earn less than their Maltese counterparts, with an average basic annual salary of €18,258, compared to €19,861 for Maltese.

However, Gozo is the only region where women earn more than men, meaning that Gozitan women trump men both in terms of educational attainment and income. This is the first time that Gozitan women have overtaken men in terms of earnings.

In general, men earn almost €2,000 more than women, with an average annual salary of €20,610 compared to €18,684. This difference stood at over €3,000 in 2019, suggesting that the gender pay gap appears to be gradually decreasing.

The highest average salaries were registered amongst residents of the Western region, which include the towns of Attard, Rabat, Mdina, Lija, Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi amongst others, where residents earn an average of €21,283.

The lowest earners among the districts in the Malta region include the Cottonera, as well as Valletta, Floriana, Fgura and Paola, among others. The average income in this region was just €18,3277.