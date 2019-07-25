Three youths, Cheryl Camilleri, Noella Saliba and Mark Laurence Zammit, attending the Don Bosco Oratory took part in the International Youth Pilgrimage for Peace in Korea between August 14 and 25. The pilgrimage included social, cultural and religious activities and an expedition to the demilitarised zone between South and North Korea. The youths also gave a short presentation on Malta during the gathering.

The Apostolic Nuncio in Korea, Alfred Xuereb of Gozo, met the Maltese youths. Seen here are, from left, Cheryl Camilleri, Mgr Alfred Xuereb, Noella Saliba and Mark Laurence Zammit.