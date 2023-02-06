Gozitans no longer feel safe in their own homes, Opposition MP Alex Borg claimed on Monday.

Speaking in parliament, Borg said a series of burglaries had shaken the island, leaving people feeling unsafe both at home and when out in the streets.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday how a string of more than 20 burglaries at residences in Gozo over recent weeks, carried out by “expert” gangs, had alarmed communities and prompted neighbours to keep a lookout for suspicious movements.

Several thousand euros worth of cash and valuables were stolen by two gangs from Malta, sources close to the police investigation believe. The robbers’ level of expertise is believed to be high as they leave behind little trace of their crimes, which are normally carried out when the victims are away from their homes.

Borg, who hails from Gozo, said the matter was further compounded by the lack of resources available to the police in Gozo.

The MP said that despite these challenges, the police were doing their best to try to keep up with the problems being faced.

“This problem cannot keep being ignored. [Home Affairs] minister Byron Camilleri must act”.

Borg pointed out how despite a shifting and growing population, both Malta and Gozo had been left with fewer police stations.

He said the police were struggling in the face of the demographic shifts seen in Gozo.

The MP also spoke about the disillusionment within the police force, saying respect towards the police had been lost due to the culture of impunity, particularly involving those in power.

He also lamented the general lack of investment in Gozo’s infrastructure, saying many were left unfinished.