A draft development strategy has been launched for Gozo that embraces areas ranging from infrastructure and economy to ecology and culture.

The strategy, for 2021-2030, was published for consultation by the Gozo Regional Development Authority.

It is intended to serve as a roadmap for initiatives to be undertaken for Gozo over the next 10 years.

The government has identified eight key priority areas that it says are crucial for the future success of the island, aimed at safeguarding the wellbeing of Gozo, its inhabitants, visitors, business investors, and future generations.

The priority areas are:

Spatial Planning and Sustainable Urban Development; Infrastructure and Accessibility; Economic and Talent Development; New Economy; Sustainable Tourism; Social Develop-ment; Rural Development and Eco-Gozo; and Culture, Heritage and the Arts.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the strategy would be designed by Gozitans to clearly embody the needs and challenges of the island. The process would primarily address, “more urgently and adequately”, the essential characteristics of Gozo.

This includes connectivity, better use of natural, financial and human resources, the development of new economic niches, a commitment to protect the natural environment, and the enhancement of the cultural, artistic and heritage sectors.

Authority chairman Michael Grech described the consultation document as “an important milestone” and invited those who had Gozo at heart to take part by submitting feedback and suggestions.

Authority CEO Mario Galea said the strategy focuses on the development of a shared vision for Gozo for the next decade, with particular emphasis on the island remaining distinct from Malta while continuing to create valuable opportunities for business, investment, employment and better quality of life for residents.

The strategy puts forward for discussion 88 measures across the eight key priority areas, outlining how these and other measures will be incorporated following consultation.

Consultation is being carried out with stakeholders from different sectors. Two public consultation meetings will be held in Gozo in July and August.

The strategy document can be viewed at: meae.gov.mt. Feedback should be e-mailed to consultations.grda@grda.mt or directly through an online form on the website. The closing date for submissions is August 31.

Launched in September 2020, the authority has a consultative and regulatory function.

A few of the 88 proposals made in the document

• Build ecological, multi-level car parks in Victoria and Mġarr Harbour, designed in a way that reduces their visual impact.

• Set up a sustainable-construction fund as an incentive for energy and water efficiency, and to improve blending with the natural and historical environment.

• To ensure Gozo distinctness is maintained, adopt a policy on “design according to context”, so that finishes and facades of properties would take aesthetics “fully into account”.

• Regenerate Victoria’s core by providing incentives for the leasing and renewal of vacant and abandoned buildings.

• Establish an environmentally friendly airstrip to ease connectivity between Gozo and Malta.

• Assess the possibility of building a ring road around Victoria and an alternative road to Mġarr Harbour.

• Enhance tax credits for new and growing businesses in Gozo.

• Promote Gozo as a digital nomad destination.

• Establish a quality assurance scheme to enable farmers to brand their products.

• Attract farmers to go back to growing indigenous vegetable, fruit and livestock.

• Set up a Gozitan Foodscapes Market to act as a window for all food and produce grown in Gozo.

• Set up an integration hub to provide opportunities for Gozitans and migrants to learn about their respective cultures and traditions.

• Launch a comprehensive programme of valley rehabilitation.

• Launch a Green Coast Award for beaches to retain them in their natural, unspoilt environment.

• Restore the aqueduct that runs between Victoria and Kerċem.

• Launch an afforestation programme for the island.

• Rehabilitate Gozitan pjazzas and squares.

• Turn theatres into year-round cultural hubs.