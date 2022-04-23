Gozo has submitted an application to participate in the international sporting competition, Island Games, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced on Saturday.

Camilleri submitted the application during a meeting with the International Island Games Association delegation who took the opportunity to visit the works in progress on the Olympic-size pool and the Sports Complex in Victoria.

The International Island Games were first held in 1985. Presently, 23 islands around the globe participate in this competition which is held every two years. The upcoming edition will be held in Guernsey, which forms part of the United States.