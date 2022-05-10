Gozo’s aqueduct, built by the British between 1839 and 1843 to carry water from Għar Ilma in Kerċem towards Victoria is to be restored.

The project was announced on Tuesday by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

He said that following interventions to halt the damage to the aqueduct in 2017, the required studies have been concluded and permits for complete restoration issued.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 and is expected to cost €2 million