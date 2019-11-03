The Gozo Ministry and the Gozitan Chamber of Commerce signed an agreement with the Greening the Islands organisation to enable Gozo to be an international initiative participant and form part of the international observatory. In fact, Gozo will be advertised as an ecological island.

Minister Justyne Caruana said that as from next year entities and international experts will visit Gozo to work on a new initiative that will then be spread into other European regions.

Gianni Chianetta, on behalf of Greening the Islands, said that Gozo is a natural beauty and has enormous potential in an environmental agenda. “Gozo will be an important member in this initiative; its aim is that Gozo becomes an international observatory operating at a global level,” Mr Chianetta said.

Meanwhile, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the European Union, currently led by the Gozo Chamber, held a forum and their annual general meeting in Gozo. Known as Insuleur, the forum discusses how small islands may make advances to meet the demands of digital transformation.

While addressing the forum, Minister Caruana said Gozo was working on three main pillars – investing in a high level of infrastructure including a digital framework, an open culture for changes in the commercial sphere and investing in human resources.

She said the digital agenda was progressing well in Gozo, so much so that it had attracted major names in the technological and informatics sectors. “Gozo needs to continue strengthening its reputation to attract more renowned companies in this field.”