The island becomes the setting for Rigoletto, Otello, La Traviata and La Forza del Destino. Gabriele Spiller explores Gaulitana Festival’s second virtual series Viva Verdi where the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and local and international singers follow maestro Colin Attard’s baton.

Normally, an opulent opera production takes centre stage at Gaulitana Festival in Victoria, Gozo, but nothing has been normal over the past months. The 14th edition had to do without a live opera, as it did the year before, but instead of one opera, there are now four.

This year, realistic scenes in Gozo take the place of the conventional stage set. Artistic director Colin Attard and his collaborators situated Rigoletto, La Traviata, La Forza del Destino and Otello in the island landscape.

“The production had to be developed under the current COVID-19 restrictions,” says Attard. “These already had an influence on the choice of pieces. The final project was actually framed piecemeal after several discussions by all involved.”

In fact, the scenes were mostly restricted to one singer. While the rehearsal period had long been reserved in the calendar of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Attard rehearsed and recorded with the musicians in the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, which was particularly challenging for him as a conductor.

Luis Aguilar in Rigoletto. Photo: Matthew Muscat Drago

“It isn’t easy to work at that distance, perhaps more in opera where, many times, the voice leads the way.” The otherwise compact arrangement in the orchestra pit was broken up at the MCC.

Yet, the bigger challenge began after the audio recording. The operatic scenes were moved to Gozitan locations, with director Denise Mulholland and with Matthew Muscat Drago in charge of the filming.

Nicola Said in Rigoletto. Photo: Elizabeth Bugeja

Gilda, played by soprano Nicola Said, “sings” in the Palazzo Palina of Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel in Sannat, as does the Duke of Mantua, played by tenor Luis Aguilar – a “modern” Duke playing billiards in a gentleman’s club. In the instrumental Preludio, actor Rob Ricards sets the mood as Rigoletto.

The post-evening party scene in La Travia­ta with Violetta, played by soprano Gillian Zammit, was shot in the VIP Hall of the Aurora Theatre. “The frescos already made a wonderful backdrop,” says Attard, “and set designer Andrew Borg Wirth arranged the room totally, even bringing his family’s champagne glasses as props.” With planters and flower arrangements, the festival’s volunteers completed the picture.

There was then an open-air shoot for La Forza del Destino. The historical Capuchins convent in Victoria and the unspoilt Lunzjata Valley nearby perfectly fitted into the concept wherein Leonora, played by soprano Andriana Yordanova, seeks solace and forgiveness at the convent before retreating to a hermit’s cave.

Andriana Yordanova in La Forza del Destino. Photo: Sonia Scerri

The costumes were designed by renowned Gozo-born couturier Luke Azzopardi. Of course, make-up artist Kim Deguara was also on hand. Hers was a rather tough job on a Sunday night at the Cittadella, dressing up Desdemona, played by Italian soprano Monica Zanettin, and Emilia, played by the choir’s own mezzo-soprano Joanna Pullicino, for their Otello performance.

“The views and details, like the Venetian windows at the Gran Castello Historic House, offered us inspiration for this intense scene,” Attard explains.

The result can be seen for free on Gaulitana’s digital platforms every Wednesday from July 14 till August 4.

Gillian Zammit in La Traviata. Photo: Matthew Muscat Drago

“We hope the production will be interesting not only for opera lovers, but also for people interested in culture, and – why not – also helping to broaden Gozo’s touristic appeal and to have the island perceived from different perspectives.”

“Surely,” he continues, “this adds a new dimension to Gozo’s deep-rooted link with opera.”

Viva Verdi! online streaming premieres on Gaulitana’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on July 14 at 8.30pm. Three more productions follow on the subsequent Wednesdays, remaining available on the festival’s digital platforms. Gaulitana: A Festival of Music is mainly supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme.