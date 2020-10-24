Gozo-based artisans have been urged to join a new association which has been set up to organise the sector and create a quality mark for Gozitan artisanal products.

The Gozo Artisan Network will be making a public call for artisans on Malta’s sister island to sign up to it, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said while inaugurating it as a pilot project on Friday.

The association is made up of five members representing the art and artisan sectors in Gozo. It has been set up with the help of the EU-funded Destination SMEs programme. Apart from Gozo, six other partners in different EU member states are also taking part in the pilot project to set up artisan associations.

Camilleri said the association’s first task would be to issue a public call to build up its membership base. By organising, Gozo-based artisans could ensure high-quality standards for locally made products, he said.

The association will also be creating a quality mark which will be used to highlight quality Gozitan artisanal goods.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the Gozo Ministry had received just over €208,000 in funding to set up the association, with money used to formulate policy, devise a results-based action plan and to apply the plan to the pilot project to establish the association.