The Maltese Islands are known for their competitive spirit and despite their small size, people continuously seek to compete.

When it comes to basketball, Maltese clubs have been for many years settled into two divisions. However, on sister island Gozo, senior-level basketball has been scarce.

While the island had both a men’s and women’s team in the past, the only Gozitan representatives currently competing in the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) leagues are Shamrock Stars and Ghajnsielem Redcoats, both operating at only youth level.

However, the fact that Gozo is becoming more and more multicultural, has left its mark on sport, bringing about the emergence of the ‘Gozo Basketball Community’.

