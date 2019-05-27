Gozo has become a member of the prestigious Città del Vino – RECEVIN European Network of Wine Cities. The membership came about through the collaboration of Xewkija local council with the comune of Castelvenere and the Associaz­zione Imbottigliatori di Castelvenere of Italy.

The European Wine Cities (RECEVIN) provides a common platform for members to exchange experiences, contacts and partnership in the wine industry. The objectives of the European Wine Cities network are to promote wine tourism, develop projects, exchange knowledge and strengthen the voice of the wine cities in Europe.

The membership award ceremony took place at the picturesque estate of Tal-Massar Vineyards in Għarb.

The project was made possible through funds provided by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.