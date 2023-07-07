Mgr Joseph Gauci’s funeral, who died recently, aged 90, was held at the cathedral in Victoria on July 4. Known affectionately as Dun Ġużepp and saintly priest, Mgr Gauci was a beloved father.

The amount of people who attended the funeral Mass at the cathedral, where he served for many years, showed how much Dun Ġużepp was loved and respected both within the family and the community.

His name may not strike a note with the famous but, for those who knew him, Dun Ġużepp will never be forgotten for his simplicity. His life was one of giving. Those who knew him well would remember him wearing always the cassock, walking on foot from his home to the cathedral and back, come summer or winter.

The funeral started from Ta’ Savina church where his body lied in repose. Cathedral archpriest, Joseph Sultana, led prayers for the repose of his soul. From Ta’ Savina, the funeral cortege proceeded to the cathedral, accompanied by the Leone Band.

At the cathedral, Bishop Anton Teuma led the funeral Mass, together with a large number of Gozitan priests, including Dun Ġużepp’s nephews Mgr Joe Vella Gauci and his brother Fr Victor Gauci, who came purposely from the UK where he is carrying out pastoral work, and Can. John Mejlak. The Gaulitanus choir, under the direction of Mro Colin Attard, took part.

Dun Ġużepp, besides being a great benefactor to the cathedral, dedicated all his life to the parish and the community. In fact, he left the teaching profession to help in the daily running of the cathedral parish. His love for Santa Marija was without limit. He was witness to various great diocesan events, including the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1990, the coronation of the titular painting in 1975 and the arrival of the new bells on July 31, 2003.

Besides being the cathedral’s chief curator for a long period of time, Dun Ġużepp was rector of Ta’ Savina church and of San Ġużepp church at the Ċittadella.