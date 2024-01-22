Brides and wedding guests should not wear clothes that reveal their cleavage, Gozo bishop Anton Tuema has told his congregation.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the bishop warned brides against wearing dresses in church that show "sexual parts" and "communicate the message of sensuality".

The Church has long had a strict dress code, with men and women asked to cover their shoulders and upper legs.

In the post, published by the Gozo Curia, Teuma said that since the church is the house of God it should not be treated like any other hall.

“The church is called a liturgical hall which has its own rules about what can and cannot be done,” he continued.

“The clothing of the bride and groom, and of all those who take part, must match the sacredness of the celebration."

He pointed out that clothing communicates a message.

“A dress that shows a bride’s sexual parts, such as low-cut dresses that expose the breast, exposed shoulders, an exposed back and transparent clothing communicate the message of sensuality,” Teuma said.

“This way, the bride is communicating her sensuality not only with her husband but also with the general public, particularly at a moment where she gives herself completely to her husband.”

He said this also applies to the bridesmaid’s dresses and anyone taking part in the celebrations and added that this directive applies to every church celebration, regardless of the season.

Tuema also went on to point out that dresses should show any form of cleavage, reveal the back or shoulders, have transparent sections revealing the cleaving, back or shoulders and should be below the knee.

He also issued rules for flower arrangements, music and photography used on the big day.

He said that flowers in the church are meant to mark the church’s special places, and not draw attention to the flower arrangements themselves.

“The singing or music in the church is not just a song that you like or that means a lot to the couple but should be suitable for the particular moment of the mass,” he said.

“Singing in the church is not a performance of an artist, but a request of all those present together to God. It is therefore required that the list of songs that will be performed at the wedding celebration be approved by the Liturgical Commission of the Diocese."

Teuma ended his letter by saying he is aware he may come off as strict, but the details should lead to a true celebration for the couple.

“A celebration which is more sacred than sensual, more sacrament and less show, more authentic and less artificial.”

The 35 comments under the post were mostly in agreement with the bishop.

“Clear words that leave no room for doubt,” one person said, while another suggested that "the Maltese archdiocese should take example!”

However, another said: "I respect that in the church certain clothing is not appropriate... however parts of the body such as shoulders and back are not ‘sexual parts’ and do not convey a ‘clear message of sensuality."