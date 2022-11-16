Since the beginning of his episcopal ministry, Bishop Anton Teuma has made it a point to be in constant contact with the religious and consecrated persons of the Gozo diocese.

Mgr Teuma meets regularly with them and also has meetings with their superiors.

In November, the bishop celebrates Mass to commemorate the religious who departed this life. This year, the celebration was held at the Franciscan church of St Anthony of Padua in Għajnsielem.

During the homily, Mgr Teuma spoke about the importance of nurturing faith in the resurrection… the resurrection is everything to our faith - a faith that is witnessed by the ‘prophetic’ style of life of consecrated persons.