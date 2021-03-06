Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma has begged forgiveness from victims of child abuse at the hands of the clergy as well as their families.

In an open letter, the Gozo Bishop not only asked for forgiveness for the Church, but urged anyone with any knowledge of abuse to immediately file a report with the police and the church’s Safeguarding Commission.

Teuma issued his letter after two priests from Xaghra were charged with sexually abusing an altar boy. Joseph Sultana, 84, and Joseph Cini, 71, stand accused of having sexually abused another altar boy between 2003 and 2005. Cini is further charged with raping the boy.

There were also allegations of abuse against the former archpriest of Xaghra, Eucharist Sultana, who allegedly abused another altar boy for four years in return for gifts. The alleged abuse stopped when the boy was 17 and the abuse only surfaced years later when the victim plucked up the courage to tell of the abuse he had suffered.

Eucharist Sultana was never taken to court because the case against him was time-barred, but the Vatican still found him guilty of abuse and banned him from ever again exercising his functions as a priest, including administering any sacraments.

“During the past weeks, news of alleged sexual abuse in our Diocese generated feelings of pain, anger, uncertainty and related sentiments in many of us," Teuma, who was instrumental in getting the altar boy to file an abuse report against Sultana and Cini, said.

Without going into the merits of the case, since these were still pending before the courts, Teuma said he felt it was his duty to point out that most priests carry out their ministry with faithfulness and dedication.

“However, instead of being true and authentic servants of the Lord and his disciples, end up abusing vulnerable persons. While fully cognizant of the fact that each of us is responsible for one's actions, as a priest and pastor with a wounded heart, I humbly ask for forgiveness from all victims and their families, for any kind of abuse perpetrated within the context of the Church,” Teuma wrote.

He said that no kind of abuse should be tolerated in society, let alone in the Church. “I firmly urge you to file a report with the police immediately if you come to know of any kind of abuse. If the abuse occurs within the context of the Church, or by any member who has any role within the Church, a separate report should be lodged with the Safeguarding Commission. When abuse occurs, silence is not a virtue but becomes a potent weapon in the hands of the abuser,” he added.

Teuma said the healing process necessitates that justice be served and the perpetrator receives just punishment for the crime but also requires that the victim be given appropriate therapy and psychological support.

A group named Safeguarding of Minors – Gozo has now been launched allowing victims and their families to receive adequate psychological support. The group can be reached on 79553492.

Teuma said a programme focusing on the education and formation of minors, enabling them to discern potential abusers and take appropriate safeguarding action, is in its final stages of completion.

He stressed that in condemning the actions, abusers needed to be show respect.

“We should keep in mind that while doing our best to help the victim of abuse perpetrated in private, we do not create another victim of public and collective abuse. While every abuser is duty-bound to pay for his/her crime, their right to conversion and rehabilitation should be respected and not waived,” he said.

In this context, the Gozo Bishop questioned whether such court cases should have media attention. He said publicising the court sessions could have an adverse psychological effect on the victims.

Teuma also had a word of advice for parents to have good, open relationships with their children and an open channel of communication.