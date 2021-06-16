Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, recently presented a money donation and a mitre to Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at the end of a Pontifical Mass at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem on the occasion of the feast of St Anthony of Padua.

The donation presented to Mgr Teuma will be distributed to the needy, while the mitre was a personal gift to the bishop who led the celebrations in honour of St Anthony for the first time since he was created a bishop.

Fr Ghirlando humbly asked Mgr Teuma to don the mitre and bless the gathering. Fr Ghirlando thanked all those who patronised the church during the religious functions as well as the orchestra musicians and helpers.

After Mass, Mgr Teuma blessed the traditional bread buns which were distributed to those present and also blessed and visited the refurbished St Anthony centre.