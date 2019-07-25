Dean Kharitou, 26, who lives in Melbourne with his Gozitan-born wife and 18-month-old daughter, Anastasia, will be unable to work for the next two years.

The young man, who married Jolene, née Cini, originally from Għajnsielem, five years ago, has been living with a rare blood cancer that will see him regularly receiving some of the most aggressive forms of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

His wife has launched a fundraiser together with her sister, Justine, to raise money for his medical expenses.

Mr Kharitou was diagnosed six months ago after experiencing intense back pain and frequent trouble breathing and swallowing. Rushed urgently to the Royal Melbourne Hospital last April, doctors found a large, 16-centimetre tumour in his chest.

The mass was compressing his organs as it continued to grow.

“I was really scared and I had no idea what was going on,” he told Times of Malta.

He was eventually diagnosed with T Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that mainly affects people under 35.

Lymphoblastic Lymphoma begins when white blood cells, known as lymphocytes, become abnormal and grow in an uncontrolled way, building up in one or more parts of the body.

“This is the type of cancer they don’t operate on. It’s not something they can just take out,” Mr Kharitou notes.

Luckily for him, the mass had not spread to other parts of his body and after a few rounds of therapy he began to see improvements.

“The type of cancer I have, while incredibly rare, responds very well to chemo. In four weeks, it had shrunk to almost nothing,” Mr Kharitou says.

Unfortunately, while in remission, he will need to remain on a treatment programme for at least the next two year. Because of the nature of Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, all areas of the body need to be treated to prevent the cancer from being spread through the blood.

Thus, Mr Kharitou, a tradesman by profession, will be unable to return to his work during this time and relies on his wife to be his caregiver at least part of the time.

“It’s very hard to plan for the future. Our whole lives have been turned upside down,” Mr Kharitou comments.

“Being in remission doesn’t mean you no longer have cancer. It just means that, at the moment, they can’t see it.”

He is confident his condition is curable down the line, however, in the interim, life has been hard on the young family, with his wife having to shoulder the burdens of bread-winning, caregiving and child-rearing largely by herself.

The couple met in Melbourne around eight years ago and have been married since 2014. Their daughter was born in 2018. While many members of the Cini family reside in Melbourne, the couple had planned to bring their daughter to Malta in 2020, plans that for will have to be shelved indefinitely.

“It’s a funny thing. When you think about getting sick, you always assume you’re going to be older,” Mr Kharitou says. “But all those having the same condition as myself are all young guys.”

You can visit the Kharitou family’s Go Fund Me page on www.gofundme.com /f/help-the-kharitou-family.