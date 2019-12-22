The Gozo Business Chamber is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The past 20 years have been very challenging for the chamber. There were years of sacrifice and hard work so that Gozo can continue to move forward both economically and socially.

The various presidents, councillors and members all gave their contribution to solve any problems Gozo could face. This meant a constant commitment to ensure that Gozo’s voice would be heard in all fora.

For the Gozo Business Chamber, this anniversary also represents a moment of reflection on how the Chamber needs to move forward.

The Chamber always prepares itself in the best possible way to face any problems Gozo might face, including social problems.

The role of the Chamber is constantly evolving, both on a national and international level.

The present situation calls for a serious reflection on the government institutions and the role of the civil society.