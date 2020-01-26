The Gozo Business Chamber celebrated its 20th anniversary at the San Lawrenz Kempinski hotel, the same venue where the public deed which constituted the same organisation was signed. The commemorative evening was highlighted by speeches by the Chamber’s CEO, Daniel Borg, associate professor within the Department of Public Policy, Edward Warrington, the Gozo Ministry permanent secretary John Borg and Chamber president Joseph Borg.

In his keynote speech, Dr Warrington outlined new proposals the Chamber should focus on in the coming years, while Mr Borg said Malta’s political and economic ties should be based on sound ethical principles.

Other interventions highlighted the Chamber’s contribution to Gozo’s achievements throughout the years, the need for good governance and how the Chamber should develop in the coming years.

A video presentation outlining the history of the Chamber and its contribution to Gozo’s socio economic development was also shown during the event.

The evening’s programme was concluded with the presentation of mementos to present and past council members and former presidents by the current president Joseph Borg

The evening was presented by Lelio Spiteri.