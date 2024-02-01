The Gozo Business Chamber will be holding a special event for business leaders at the Queen Mary University of London campus in Victoria tomorrow. Entitled ‘Crossing Borders: Business Leaders Bridging the Age Gap’, the event will bring together industry experts from the fields of marketing, tax and law, together with business leaders with the aim of fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The ‘Crossing Borders’ concept is aimed at both established and aspiring entrepreneurs, freelancers, digital nomads, business students and all those with a keen interest in launching and/or operating a business, particularly in Gozo.

The key idea is to bridge the age gap that currently exists between established businesses and young people. The event will include a discussion and breakout sessions.

Speakers will include Ricky Bugeja from reach.mt, tax consultant Elaine Camilleri and lawyer Jonathan Mintoff. Workshops will cover aspects of marketing strategy, legal compliance and tax efficiency.

The event will be followed by a networking reception providing an informal platform for participants to connect, share experiences and explore potential collaborations.

The event, on between 6 and 9pm, is free. More information, including registration, can be found on www. gozobusinesschamber.org.