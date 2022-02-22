The Gozo Business Chamber will be holding its annual general meeting tomorrow, at 6.30pm, at the Queen Mary University of London Gozo Campus auditorium.

During the meeting the financial report of the organisation and the CEO’s annual report will be presented, providing an overview of the various work areas that the chamber focused on during 2021, including development and accessibility in Gozo.

As regards development, the chamber addresses its concern relating to the issue of excessive development which may hinder other areas of economic development for the island including its impact on the Gozitan community.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and opposition spokesperson for Gozo, Chris Said, will address the meeting.

Mark Said from Transport Malta will also deliver a presentation on Rural Airfields: An Application to Gozo. The presentation will examine the potential for a rural airfield in Gozo.

The chamber will also be celebrating the memory of Marlene Muscat, former Europe Direct manager within the chamber, who passed away in November.

During past general meetings, the chamber tackled various topics, including the subsea-tunnel between Malta and Gozo and the Queen Mary University of London Gozo Campus.