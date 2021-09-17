Gozitan businesses have welcomed the shortlisting of a bidder to build a tunnel between Malta and Gozo.

Infrastructure Malta said recently that only one of the four original bidders for the massive project has been shortlisted to continue with the tender to build a permanent link between Malta and Gozo.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Gozo Business Chamber president Joseph Borg said he was glad another important step had been taken towards seeing an idea the chamber first floated in 2011 become reality.

Borg said the chamber understands however the complexity of the project and that there is still a long way to go. He said that, despite the scepticism and mixed feelings about the project, the chamber is certain it will provide the additional security of accessibility that will encourage further investment in Gozo.

Borg argued the project is still viable, even though accessibility to Gozo has improved thanks to the addition of a fourth Gozo Channel ferry and two competing fast ferry services departing from Valletta.

The Gozo chamber president said that, even with these additional boat services, the Mġarr harbour is still the only point of access.

“If something happens there, Gozo is practically inaccessible”.

He said the tunnel would give people the choice to settle in Gozo permanently, thus reversing the trend of an ageing population.

Borg said it would also make it easier for businesses to set up shop in Gozo but dismissed fears the tunnel would lead to a building boom in Gozo.

He said excessive development is not linked to the tunnel, as such development is already happening in Gozo, but down to the way development policies are drawn up and abused.

On the tunnel causing environmental damage, Borg said similar projects in countries like the Faroe Islands had taken place in such a way that they integrated themselves “perfectly” with the environment.

RELATED STORIES Who is in favour or against the Malta-Gozo tunnel project?

The flawed reasoning behind the Gozo tunnel project - Martin Scicluna

“We believe that the tunnel will benefit not only Gozo but also Malta in that the healthcare system in Gozo, for example, could then integrate itself better, providing added benefit to the nation as a whole,” he said.

“And, this applies also to other different sectors. In having an equal level playing field between the two islands in terms of accessibility, we would then really be in a position to speak of creating value-added niches in Gozo, which would benefit the national economy,” Borg added.