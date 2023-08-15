The 58th edition of Il-Għid tal-Assunta, the cathedral annual published on the occasion of the feast of Santa Marija being celebrated on August 15, has been distributed to all parish families.

This year’s special edition includes a researched article by historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina about the 400th anniversary of the re-foundation of the Gozo cathedral chapter on June 6, 1623.

Other interesting contributions include one on important anniversaries that fall this year, a story on the last prisoners to avail themselves of ecclesiastical immunity in Gozo in 1819, a chronological list of 14 governors of Gozo taken from the Cathedral baptism records, and a biography of Ġanninu Cremona, listing his great contribution to the cathedral and the Leone Band Club.

One also finds a detailed chronicle of the salient events that took place at the cathedral during the past year. Pastoral groups within the cathedral parish are also featured.

The cover, designed by Daniel Cilia, shows the cathedral façade with a superimposed eight-pointed pectoral cross – a distinctive feature of the attire of the Gozo cathedral chapter.