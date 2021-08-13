The 56th edition of Il-Għid tal-Assunta, the Gozo cathedral annual, is being distributed to the parishioners this week. The magazine, published annually on the feast of Santa Marija since 1966, features a number of interesting contributions in three sections: history, pastoral activities and a chronicle of events.

Since this year is dedicated to St Joseph, the historic section features a researched article on the devotion to St Joseph in Gozo since 1500. The author, historian Joseph Bezzina, states that it is possible that the first chapel dedicated to St Joseph in the Maltese islands was in Gozo in the area of Is-Saqqajja, now known as Il-Lunzjata, on the outskirts of Victoria.

Bezzina has a series of anniversary stories. One of them details the remuneration to the preacher of Lent 1621, that included board and lodging in Gozo for 49 days. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away earlier this year, is remembered in a picture story describing his two visits to the Gozo cathedral in 1951 and 1992.

Another researched contribution lists the deaths from incidents in Gozo between 1603 and 1761, which are mentioned in the Deaths Register of the cathedral.

Notwithstanding the pandemic, pastoral activities by archpriest Joseph Sultana and his helpers continued among the various categories of the parish. The magazine also includes a chronicle of the salient events throughout the year.

The cover photo featuring Santa Marija is by Jeremy Scicluna.

Non-parishioners can obtain a copy of the annual from the cathedral against a donation.