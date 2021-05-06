Mro Joseph Grech has just completed a concise visual presentation on the cataloguing of the music archives at the Gozo Cathedral.

The archives consist of two sections – the Cathedral Chapter Collection, with 909 compositions, and the Gauci Collection, with 369 pieces.

Grech compiled a detailed catalogue based on international norms while refining and redoing an inventory initially compiled by Noel D’Anastas in the 1980s with upgrades of additional compositions unearthed since then. This first phase of the project was made possible through the assistance of the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry.

Copies of both catalogues were presented to archdeacon Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, Mgr Joseph Gauci and to the Gozo Ministry and Public Library.