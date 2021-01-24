On December 8, 2020, through the Apostolic Letter Patris corde (With a Father’s Heart), Pope Francis recalled the 150th anniversary of the declaration of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church. The Pope describes Saint Joseph as a beloved father, a tender and loving father, an obedient father, an accepting father, a father who is creatively courageous, a working father and a father in the shadows.

To mark the occasion, the Holy Father proclaimed a Year of Saint Joseph from December 8, 2020 to December 8, 2021.

At the Gozo cathedral, the Year of Saint Joseph will be inaugurated on Sunday, January 24. Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, vicar general, will concelebrate Mass with the Cathedral Chapter and members of the clergy of Għaxaq at 10am. It will be followed by the blessing of the restored statue of St Joseph venerated at the parish church of Għaxaq. The statue has been restored in Gozo by Michael Camilleri-Cauchi and his son Adonai. It was then re-gilded, also in Gozo, by Mario Camilleri-Cauchi.

The Cappella Sanctae Mariae Assumptae of the Gozo Cathedral will take part.

The statue sculpted in wood was acquired by the St Joseph Band of Għaxaq from the firm Fratelli Bertarelli, Milan, in 1932. It was eventually donated to the Confraternity of St Joseph. The cost of its restoration and gilding were forked out by St Joseph Band members.

On Saturday, the cathedral will host a musical evening entitled B’Qalb ta’ Missier, the title of the Apostolic Letter, with the participation of the St Joseph Band of Għaxaq under the baton of Mro Reno Busuttil at 8pm. The band will play religious motets accompanied by the Cappella Musicale Caeciliana as well as soprano Connie-Francis Zerafa and baritone Alfred Camilleri. Entrance to the cathedral will be restricted and entrance will be strictly on a first-come, first- served basis.

Throughout 2021, on the 19th of every month, there will be a step-by-step explanation of the Apostolic Letter at the cathedral.