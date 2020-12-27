The painting, gilding and floodlighting of the Holy Relics chapel at the Gozo Cathedral is nearing completion. Paul Camilleri-Cauchi has concluded the painting of the chapel’s dome, lunette and pendentives which depict the salient moments of the history of the cathedral and the most important prelates that served at the cathedral in the past six centuries.

Ruben Farrugia (pictured), a member of the parish, is currently working on the gilding of the lower frieze. Farrugia learned the art of gilding from his father Pawlu. The gilding of the upper part of the chapel has been concluded and Farrugia is now giving the final touches to the horizontal sculpted frieze running around the chapel.

The feretory that runs around the altarpiece has also been fully restored. It consists of small repositories decorated with costly materials containing relics of saints. Beneath the altar, one finds the remains of St Lucida unearthed from San Saturnino cemetery in Rome. The martyr’s corpse has also been restored.

Another member of the cathedral, Patrick Camilleri, is working on the floodlighting of the chapel.

The inauguration of the chapel is scheduled for the last week of January.