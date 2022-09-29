Carmel Attard, of Xagħra, has been nominated Gozo Catholic Action president by Bishop Anton Teuma.

Attard also serves ex officio general vice president of the Maltese Catholic Action Movement. He is replacing Antoine Vassallo who served as president for two terms.

According to the statute, the three-year period is extended only once. Attard, having been assistant director of education, has long been involved in religious and civic committees.

The social year of the Gozo Catholic Action opens on October 1, but a special meeting was held recently at the Catholic Action headquarters where the new president was introduced to representatives from the various groups in Gozo.

During the meeting, Attard outlined his objectives and gave details of the new directorate’s plans. Copies of the guidelines were distributed among members, including the agenda of the assembly to be led by Bishop Teuma on October 29.