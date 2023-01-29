Gozo Channel has introduced an electronic ticketing system. The system will be accessible for purchasing ferry tickets online for different customer groups at different phases.

The company said a two-phased approach was implemented in planning the replacement of the ticketing system with an e-ticketing system. The first phase was directed towards replacing the current ticketing system with a new modern information system – given that the outgoing IS had been introduced in 2000. The system has the latest industry security standards, modularity and scalability.

The new IS, FerryCloud, is a cloud-based system: this allows the e-ticketing system to be hosted in two data centres, thus safeguarding business continuity for GCOL and its patrons.

A two-phased approach was implemented

This first phase also introduces a business-to-business module that will initially be opened to tourist agencies and government departments. In the first instance, e-commerce purchases of the e-tickets will be through a debit or credit card mechanism.

During the first phase, GCOL will also change the Frequent Travel Cards and Daily Commuter Cards to new cards. This is in preparation for launching the second phase in the near future: Business-to-Consumer (B2C) e-ticketing.

GCOL has informed patrons holding Frequent Travel Cards and Daily Commuter Cards to switch to the new card. GCOL will refund unused balances. Tour operators’ tickets purchased before January 24 will be refunded in full in a very short time.

Gozo Channel said it will assist its customers as necessary during this change and appreciates its patrons’ collaboration to ensure the success of Phase 1 implementation.

The second phase of the new e-ticket system, FerryCloud, which will include a personalised e-Wallet, smart card, m-ticket and ‘tap and go’, will be introduced later in 2023.

This two-phased approach is, by design, directed to secure a smooth, structured implementation of the current ferry ticketing system with a new IS that addresses the B2B module (Phase 1) and, at a second instance, the introduction of the B2C module (Phase 2).

Queries relating to implementing Phase 1 of the new e-ticketing system can be addressed to admin@gozochannel.com. Information, including videos and FAQS., can be found at www.gozochannel.com/e-ticketing-system/.