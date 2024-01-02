The Gozo Channel ferry service has announced a temporary change of schedule while one of its vessels undergoes maintenance, the company announced on Tuesday. 

The vessel MV Malita will be out of service from next Tuesday, January 9 until January 30 while dry-dock maintenance is carried out on the vessel.

In the meantime, the company has published a temporary timetable for ferry crossings between Malta and Gozo and advised that passengers check the latest timetable before they travel. 

For more information, visit the Gozo Channel website or call 22109000.

The temporary schedule published by Gozo ChannelThe temporary schedule published by Gozo Channel

