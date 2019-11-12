Gozo Channel has suspended all its ferry services between Malta and Gozo until further notice, citing concerns about bad weather conditions.



In a brief statement on Facebook, the company said that its team had managed to keep ferry services running throughout the night and Tuesday morning despite gale-force winds.

A video posted to Facebook showed one of the company's ferries rocking wildly at sea as it braved strong waves during the crossing.

Ferry services between Malta and Sicily have also been suspended, with Virtu Ferries also cancelling scheduled trips on Wednesday November 14.

Winds in Malta are expected to reach force 8 on the Beufort scale throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, before moderating slightly by Wednesday evening.



The strong winds will be accompanied by periodic rainfall, with most rain expected to hit the Maltese islands on Tuesday evening, according to weather service Windfinder.