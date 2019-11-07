The Gozo ferry vessel Nikolaus will stop operations temporarily to be modified to become more accessible, Gozo Channel said.

Nikolaus, which joined the Gozo Channel fleet in June, will stop operations between November 11 and December 12.

The modifications will include side ramps for passengers to be able to pass through the terminals at Ċirkewwa and Mġarr.

The works will be carried out at a shipyard abroad as negotiated by the vessel owners who agreed to finance the works.

Nikolaus will remain in operations until the tender process for a new ship is finalised, Gozo Channel said.