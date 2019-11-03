The Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica recently returned from a highly-successful London tour. Following an official invitation by Malta’s High Commissioner to the UK Joseph Cole, the choir sang during Pontifical High Mass presided by Cardinal Prospero Grech, OSA, at Westminster Cathedral to celebrate Malta Day. The choir sang Joseph Vella’s Missa Brevis op. 40 composed specifically by Mro Vella for the female section of the Laudate Pueri among other motets by Palestrina, Bartolucci, Caruana and Vella’s poignant arrangement for four-female voices of L-Innu Malti. The Gozo Ministry part-sponsored the event.
