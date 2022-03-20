In an upcoming concert in Għarb, Gozo, nine emerging musicians will be presenting new music developed throughout an intercultural composition residency, under the direction and mentorship of jazz celebrity Fabrizio Cassol.

Hailed as one of the top saxophone players in the jazz world, the Belgian jazzman and composer is mostly known for his work with the trio Aka Moon. In recent years, he has been actively advocating intercultural communication through music and has worked incessantly to bring together young musicians coming from different musical backgrounds and traditions.

Cassol is currently leading a music residency in Gozo with young musicians from France, Greece, Italy, Malta and Tunisia. Part of a larger project – the MEDiterranean INcubator for Emerging Artists [Medinea] – the residency is designed to impart a unique artistic experience of innovation and creation that stems through the diversity of musical aesthetics and Mediterranean expressions, and which hosts all styles of music using elements of improvisation, including jazz and traditional music, among others.

Opportunity to witness the diverse musical heritage in the Mediterranean basin

With the aim of establishing cooperation and relationships with small and local communities, as well as enabling the sharing of European intercultural values, the organisers have been working closely with the Ministry of Gozo and Għarb local council to develop the project at the heart of the local community. The artistic residency is being hosted at the premises of the Għarb Visitation Band Club, and also includes a number of encounters with local musicians, writers and children.

“This project offers a unique opportunity to witness the diverse musical heri­tage in the Mediterranean basin,” states local partner Davinia Galea.

“Especially during these times and within a tense geopolitical context, music offers these young musicians an opportunity to communicate through a common language, together with a master in the field.”

The repertoire of music created during this residency will be showcased during a concert in the village of Għarb on March 31.

Internationally renowned jazzman Fabrizio Cassol. Photo: Fred Pauwels

The event will start at 7.30 pm with readings by local writers through a collaboration with Inizjamed and the support of APS Bank, and will follow with the concert starting at 8 pm.

The full event will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of ARC Research and Consultancy. The event is free of charge.

Medinea Gozo Session 2022 is supported by Medinea and the Erasmusplus programme, produced by ARC Research & Consultancy with the support of Arts Council Malta, Ministry of Gozo, Cultural Heritage Directorate, Għarb local council, Għarb Band Club, and APS Bank.