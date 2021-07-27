The 13th edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars by the Gozo Youth Orchestra, in collaboration with the Ministry for Gozo and the US Embassy, is being held at the Gozo Ministry’s courtyard on August 2. The event had to be postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will feature soprano Nicola Said, bass Noel Galea, pop tenors Ludwig Galea and Francesco Nicodeme, and pop singer Sarah Bonnici.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra will be under the direction of its founder/musical director Joseph Grech.

The first part of the programme will consist of classical and operatic songs and arias, followed by an array of lighter pop arrangements from soundtracks and musicals in the second part.

The Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra, founded in 2002, consists of two separate groups of young and promising musicians who meet regularly to prepare a wide spectrum of musical genres to be performed in various events across Gozo and Malta.

The whole concept behind this project is to create a new approach to concert performances by near-similar ensembles and strives to explore new/innovative aspects of presenting its performances.

The concert starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are strictly by reservation and available by e-mailing gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk or calling on 9942 1611. All health protocols and limited capacity guidelines will be strictly adhered to.