Calls for artistic proposals are currently being received for participation in a contemporary art collective entitled Alternative Perspectives, part of a larger artistic project with the theme Identity of an Island – Gozo: Art between past and present which aims to celebrate Gozo’s identity.

The exhibition will take place within the newly-refurbished spaces of Astra Theatre in Victoria, between May 1 and 29, 2022, and will deal with contemporary issues which are of current relevance to the island of Gozo in the third decade of the 21st century. It aims to look at Gozo from alternative artistic perspectives which engage with present-day phenomena res­pon­sible for the multifarious change which is being witnessed on the island.

Proposed works invited to engage with Gozo’s contemporary life and existence

The project is under the direction of visual artist and academic Mark Sagona, member of the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta.

This event proposes itself as a platform for a contemporary artistic dialogue which engages with such issues like connectivity, insularity, immigration, employment, overdevelopment, construction, partisan rivalry, the preservation of the urban fabric, the function of politics, the role of the environment and sustainability, among others.

Visual artists, active in the widest range of artistic disciplines, are being invited to propose works which engage with Gozo’s contemporary life and existence. Proposals are being received until September 30. Interested artists are encouraged to refer to the event’s website www.identityofanisland.com and get in touch with the artistic director on info@identityofanisland.com.

This project is part-financed through funding under Measure 3 of the GAGF LEADER Programme – ‘Gozitan Attractions and Innovative Events for all Season – Develop Gozo’s all-season tourism product offering’. This is being undertaken by Soċjetà Filarmonika La Stella. This measure falls under the LEADER Programme. The Gozo Action Group Foundation is the Local Action overseeing this project.