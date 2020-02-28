A diploma on climate friendly travel - the first of its kind globally - will start being offered in Gozo in September.

The announcement was made by Institute of Tourism Studies Professor Glen Farrugia at a press conference on the Tourism Ministry's plans for Malta to become a leader in the sector through its partnership with SUNX.

The course will train students to support companies within the travel and transport industry in making the necessary changes to become carbon neutral, Geoffrey Lipman, co-founder of the global environmental networ said.

Some 100,000 young people are expected to be trained over a 10-year-period.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the ministry was breaking new ground by bringing the discussion of climate change to the tourism industry.

"We have a very clear objective in mind - to kick off a process of making travel more climate friendly, retaining and increasing its social and economic returns while reducing carbon emissions."

This Diploma is pegged at level four of the Malta Qualification Framework and will carry 120 ECTS including an International Internship.