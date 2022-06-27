The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has dropped charges against two senior directors of the Gozo court after a €1,500 administrative fine was paid.

The two appeared before Magistrate Simone Grech on Monday and were meant to be charged over safety shortcomings at the Gozo courthouse.

However, before the charges were read, OHSA Inspector David Saliba told the court that the charges were being withdrawn.

He said the OHSA was dropping the charges "because the administrative fine has been paid". No mention was made of pending work, and the court simply replied "ok case dismissed".

Gozo Courts director general Mary Debono Borg, 59, of Fontana, and Court Services Agency chief executive Eunice Maria Grech Fiorini, 42, of Tarxien appeared in court unassisted by lawyers, which is not what usually happens when people are charged in court.

Borg is the mother of Nationalist MP Alex Borg who in a Facebook post welcomed the decision claiming that the case was used to "make noise".

The two were meant to be charged over their failure to ensure minimum health and safety standards at the Victoria courts since May last year.

The fine was issued by the police after the OHSA found multiple shortcomings during an audit. The Justice Ministry settled the €1,500 fine and has a programme of works to bring the courthouse in line with minimum standards by the end of this month.