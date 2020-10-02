Two men were remanded in custody by the Gozo courts in separate cases on Friday after pleading not guilty to a number of charges.
In the first case, the police said a 22-year-old was charged with mistreating an animal in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija on Wednesday and damaging third party property on Thursday.
In the second case, a 39-year-old man was charged with being in possession of cannabis for trafficking on Thursday.
The cases were heard by duty magistrate Monica Vella. Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.
