The Gozo Civil Protection Department, together with the Gozo Community Policing Team, recently organised a two-day activity in Fortunato Mizzi Street, Victoria, to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Children were given informative books, including one Be Safe (Know what to do in case of an emergency) and another one Insalvaw u Nipproteġu (Saving and Protecting), including information about the fire extinguishing station, the fireman’s role, the dangers faced by firemen, emergencies, volunteers and what one should do if fire breaks out at his house.

All those who took part in the activities were given a 2023 calendar issued by the Civil Protection Department.