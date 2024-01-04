The Gozo Curia has hit out at recently-issued development permits and the failure of the authorities to protect the most vulnerable and safeguard the common good.

In a statement, it said development permits, including one involving the building of an apartment block close to Ġgantija temples, were an issue of serious concern, not least because of the message they conveyed.

Beyond legal technicalities, those responsible for the running of the country had a duty to protect the most vulnerable, safeguard the common good and ensure that wealth was distributed fairly both with the current and future generations. Only in this way could there be a fair society.

The government had a duty to ensure that those entrusted with public administration acted within the law and the rules.

But it was not enough that they did not break the law - there were many circumstances which were ethically and morally wrong and unjust, even though no law was broken.

It was essential, during public hearings ahead of decision-making, that all parties could express their views and the government should consider suspending the procedure adopted during COVID-91 for hearings to be held online, the Curia said.

"The people are increasingly losing confidence in those who are supposed to protect the heritage and the common good. We call on all the authorities - and not just on the Planning Authority - to respect the roles they were entrusted with and serve those whom they were obliged to protect, especially the most vulnerable and without a voice."

Employees and officials of the various entities were also urged not to give in to any pressures.

"It is dangerous to give the impression that everything has a price and that our society has lost the value of the common good which is beyond market value."

The Curia also recalled that during his visit to Malta, Pope Francis had warned that the environment should be protected from greed. He had warned that unchecked speculation not only harmed the environment but also the future of many people.

"We cannot continue throwing away the common good of today and the future in order to earn every possible euro."

The natural environment and cultural heritage were everybody's responsibility.

A question asked by Pope Francis in the exhortation Laudate Deum, 60 continued to apply, the Curia said. His question was: "What would induce anyone, at this stage, to hold on to power, only to be remembered for their inability to take action when it was urgent and necessary to do so?"