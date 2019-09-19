Last Monday, the Diocese of Gozo held a thanksgiving day Mass in all Gozitan churches and chapels on the occasion of the 155th anniversary of its foundation. Gozo was promulgated to a diocese with the Bull Singulari Amore (With Remarkable Love) by Blessed Pope Pius IX on September 16, 1864.

To mark the occasion, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, the eighth bishop of the diocese, inaugurated a mosaic in the cloister of the Curia in Victoria. The mosaic, executed under the guidance of Fr Roberto Gauci, who directs the Centre of Liturgical Art, Eikon, in Gozo, commemorates the introduction of Christianity in Malta by the Apostle Paul.

The mosaic depicts St Paul celebrating the Eucharist on the boat that brought him to Malta. An angel of the Lord is on his side telling him not to be afraid as no one will be lost.

The mosaic can be viewed in the mornings when the Curia is open to the public.