The Gozo diocese has distributed a booklet in all households with the title Il-Mulej ġej, oħorġu ilqgħu – The Lord is coming, go out to greet Him (Mt 25, 6).

The booklet carries a meditation for every day divided into five sections. It starts by giving the reference to the mass readings of the day and a kerygmatic message.

Kerygma is a Greek word used in the New Testament for “proclamation”, hence a basic verse from the readings followed by a message of good news that ensues from the same.

The fourth and main section is a reflection projecting the message of Christ in today’s situations.

A set of two questions provides the reader with food for thought.

Advent was ushered in last Sunday and it extends over the four Sundays before Christmas.

Priests in Gozo have been invited to deliver a two- three-minute meditation every day after the reading of the Gospel to convey this message.

This booklet was put together by a group of volunteers under the direction of the Pastoral Secretariat of the diocese and in line with the second phase of the Pastoral Plan 2022-2023.

A print and an audio version can be downloaded at www.laikos.org/gz_avvent_awdjo_2022.htm.