On the initiative of the Gozo Bishop Secretariat and the Curia, the Gozo diocese now has a coat of arms of its own. Before, the diocese used to adopt the arms of the incumbent bishop that had to be changed with every new appointment.

The coat of arms is based on an original idea by Fr Roberto Gauci and the final design was perfected in strict accord with the rules of heraldry by Charles A. Gauci, Chief Herald of Arms in Malta.

The diocese also consulted historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina, former diocesan archivist.

The coat of arms is composed of two principal elements, an inner shield surrounded by the outer symbols of a Roman Catholic diocese.

The field, as the shield is known in heraldry, depicts the coat of arms of Gozo, three hills arising out of the sea and a crowned standing lion with its hind foot resting on a globe in its upper third, the chief. The latter is derived from the coat of arms of Pope Blessed Pius IX (1792-1878), who founded the Gozo diocese and Comino on September 16, 1864.

The outer symbols depict an episcopal mitre, with its lappets descending on either side of the shield, and a Latin cross and a crozier, symbolising the role of the bishop as spiritual shepherd, in saltire.

The Chief Herald of Arms Office granted its formal approval on September 16, the 157th anniversary of the foundation of the Gozo diocese.

The original design of the coat of arms, beautifully set in a leather folder, was presented to Bishop Anton Teuma on November 26 in the presence of three officials of Heritage Malta – chairman Anthony Scicluna, chief executive officer Noel Zammit and international relations manager Russell Muscat.