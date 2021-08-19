The Gozo Diocese has announced a number of new appointments in various Church ministries, including the Curia, parishes and communities. The Curia said these changes would address the current needs and exigencies.

Fr Eddie Zammit, of Xewkija, was appointed Chancellor within the Diocesan Curia while Fr Joseph Zammit, of St George parish, was appointed Judicial Vicar of the Ecclesiastical Tribunal.

Three parish communities will have new pastors.

Fr Anton Refalo Rapa of Xagħra was appointed parish priest of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Munxar, Fr Dominic Sultana of Xagħra is the new parish priest of Christ the Saviour in Għasri, while Fr Edward Xuereb of Xewkija was appointed archpriest of the Immaculate Conception and St Joseph parish in Qala.

The Gozo diocese also announced other appointments. These include Fr Joseph Bajada, rector of the Jesus of Nazareth community in Xagħra; Fr Ignatius Borg, rector of the Good Shepherd community of Victoria and director of the home for priests within the same pastoral centre; Fr Joseph Farrugia, rector of the Pope John Paul II community and Family Institute in Victoria; Fr Noel Saliba, rector of the St Lucia community, and Fr Eddie Zammit as new rector of Our Lady of Pompeii church in Victoria.

Several other priests were named to assist parishes, besides carrying out other tasks. Fr Alex Cauchi, of Għarb, and Fr Manwel Cutajar, of San Lawrenz, will be carrying out pastoral work as spiritual directors in all primary schools in Gozo, while Fr Vincent Pavia, of the Cathedral parish, will take care of the spiritual needs of students attending the MCAST campus in Għajnsielem.